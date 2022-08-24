Watch Now
Howard County offering $10K signing bonus to new officers

Posted at 2:23 PM, Aug 24, 2022
HOWARD COUNTY, Md.  — The Howard County Police Department is offering a $10,000 hiring bonus for entry-level and lateral officers.

The police department is a nationally accredited agency of more than 700 men and women dedicated to creating a better quality of life for the people of Howard County.

Officer's are guided by the agency's core values: integrity, pride and community.

The department is small enough that officers have the chance to work in numerous specialty units, but large enough to have all the best equipment, services and technology.

