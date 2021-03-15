Howard County marks one year of COVID-19

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County marked one year of COVID-19 on Monday.

Exactly one year ago, the county recorded its first COVID-19 case.

The county has had 16,501 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 214 people have died.

Also on Monday, the county released its HOCO Rise Collaborative report. The collaborative was launched in November with 50 local stakeholders.

"The collaborative was charged with evaluating key areas in our community and of our response. In the areas of jobs and the economy, family opportunities, education and workforce development, our public health response and our government response," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Collaborative members have made more than 50 recommendations, including the creation and implementation of a vaccine equity outreach plan and the implementation of a digital visitor system in government facilities.