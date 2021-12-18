Howard County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for October 2020 murder

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of Nahun Odilio Delgado-Sanchez.

In October 2020, Howard County Police received information that a body was in a wooded area near the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Lane. Upon searching, they located Nahun Odilio Delgado-Sanchez in a shallow grave.

Investigators believe that he was seen alive a month prior but never reported missing. After announcing the discovery of Delgado-Sanchez, police received several tips that helped them develop 24-year-old Marino Ernesto Sanchez-Galdamez as a suspect.

Howard County State's Attorney's Office

Through further investigation, detectives believe he killed Delgado Sanchez in mid-September and buried his body. Police believe the two men were acquaintances.

The medical examiner ruled Delgado-Sanchez’s death as a homicide by multiple, sharp force injuries.

Sanchez-Galdamez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years suspending all but 30 years in prison.