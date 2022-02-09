Watch
Howard County man pleads guilty to his involvement in January 6 Capitol riot

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump besiege the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A 19th person from Ohio has been arrested in Alabama for allegedly convening a caravan of people from Virginia to Washington on Jan. 6 and assaulting police officers during the deadly Capitol riots. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 15:10:26-05

WASHINGTON, DC. — A Howard County man has pleaded guilty to felony charges in relation to the riot on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol

Matthew Ryan Miller, 23 of Cooksville, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

According to court documents, Miller was on the west side of the Capitol building when he threw an unidentifiable object at the facility.

He then used a temporary barricade to scale the plaza's west side walls while assisting others to do the same. Once the group moved to the Lower West Terrace, they attempted to pry open the tunnel entrance that law officers were securing,

Miller was reported to have encouraged the behavior, repeatedly yelling "one, two, three, push!" and "Come on." From his vantage point, he then hurled several unidentified objects at the Lower West Terrace tunnel.

At approximately 4:55 p.m., the defendant used a fire extinguisher to spray directly into that same tunnel.

Miller was arrested on January 25, 2021. He is to be sentenced on May 23 and could face up to 28 years in prison.

