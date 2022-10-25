Howard County man found guilty of first-degree murder, killed 21-year-old

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Franck Herman Ngande, 25, was convicted today of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 21-year-old Taiwan Dashon Dorsey of Columbia.

On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Howard County Police responded to the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway for reports of a shooting at 1:28 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Dorsey who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Dorsey and a friend had an ongoing dispute with Ngande. On the day of the shooting, Dorsey and the friend went to Ngande's neighborhood where a fight took place.

After the fight, Ngande went into the house, grabbed a gun, and fired multiple shots at Dorsey and his friend as they fled the scene.

Dorsey was struck once in the back and ran toward Patuxent Parkway, where he late collapsed. He died at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center a short while later.

Police apprehended Ngande on July 22, 2019, in the area of Little Patuxent Parkway without incident.

Howard County Police Department

Sentencing is set for December 22, 2022. The first-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.