Howard County man charged for string of burglaries, robberies date back to March

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police have charged Paul Emanuel, 51, with a string of commercial burglaries and a robbery dating back to March.

He is charged with 27 total counts of burglary, theft, armed robbery and destruction of property in the six commercial burglaries and one robbery.

On Aug. 10, police responded to a Quick Stop Food Mart in Columbia for reports of a burglary. According to police, several suspects broke the front glass door and stole cash and lottery tickets.

Emanuel and three others were arrested and charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property.

He is also charged in commercial burglaries at two Go Convenience & Deli stores, Pars Market and Crestmount Wine & Spirits.

In each case, Emanuel is alleged to have broken into the business and stolen cash and/or lottery tickets and cigarettes.

He was also charged in a April 22 robbery at Home Depot when he and other suspects stole merchandise and pepper sprayed an employee.

Detectives continue to investigate whether Emanuel is responsible for other similar burglaries.