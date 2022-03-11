Howard County looking for members to join Police Accountability Board

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is looking for members to join their Police Accountability Board.

Board member responsibilities include:

Review the outcome of complaint investigations to determine discipline and identify trends that could improve policing.

Accept and forward complaints from citizens for investigation by the police and sheriff’s departments.

Meet with community youth representatives at least twice a year and appoint members to Charging Committees and Trial Boards.

Receive complaints of police misconduct filed by members of the public and review outcomes of disciplinary matters considered by the Charging Committee.

Submit an annual report to the County that identifies any trends in disciplinary action against law enforcement personnel and makes policy recommendations that would improve police accountability.

Those interested must be a Howard County resident, 25 years of age or older, have a committed interest and active involvement in Howard County community service and be able to attend quarterly meetings.

Initially, they will serve staggered terms of one to three years.

Members will also undergo a criminal background check and sign a non-disclosure agreement as a condition of appointment.

Individuals who are active police officers, employees of county government or the Sheriff’s Office or have been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor with the statutory penalty of more than two years cannot be a member of the board.

If you're interested, send a resume and brief letter explaining why they want to serve on the Board to Kimberly Pruim either by email to kpruim@howardcountymd.gov or by mail to: Howard County Government, Office of the County Executive, Attn: Kimberly Pruim, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

The deadline to apply is March 25th.

Applicants should also complete a background check form with Human Resources here.