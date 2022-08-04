Watch Now
Howard County looking for high school athletic coaches, accepting new course suggestions

Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 10:18:05-04

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools are preparing for the upcoming school year.

As they do each year, the system is currently accepting new high and middle school course suggestions from staff, students, and families.

To submit your recommendations, complete this online form by September 2.

New courses are added following an extended evaluation process, which if implemented can be found here.

Meanwhile, Howard County is also looking for high school athletic coaches.

If interested, complete this brief online form.

