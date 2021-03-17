Howard County Library System will reopen with limited in-person services on April 5

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Starting on April 5, Howard County Library System will open for limited in-person services including browsing, computer access, printing, photocopying, scanning, and faxing.

Passport services will resume at the East Columbia Branch and contactless pickup and Bundle Bags will continue to be available at all branches.

“Our team is grateful for the patience, support and enthusiasm of our customers," said HCLS President & CEO Tonya Aikens. "While return to our branches will not be a return to a pre-pandemic environment, our Phase 4 reopening plan prioritizes access to critical services our customers rely on for academic achievement, access to technology and workforce development.”

HCLS branches closed on March 16, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff pivoted quickly and effectively to begin working remotely to assist customers, develop and teach virtual classes, make more eBooks and eAudiobooks available, and engage the community. In Phase 2, HCLS shifted from triage operations to preparations for a phased reopening plan. On June 29, the Library moved to Phase 3 with the launch of contactless pickup of materials.

Starting April 5, customers can make 45-minute appointments to:

Access public computers

Browse the shelves

Check out their own items using self-checkout machines or HCLS’ new Meescan app

Print, copy, scan, and fax

Ask staff for in-person assistance finding materials or other resources

Apply for passports (East Columbia Branch only)

Services that will continue to be available:

Contactless pickup

Bundle Bags

Downloadable ebooks and audiobooks

eContent to stream, download, and learn

On demand classes and tutorials

Virtual classes and events

Sign up for a library card

Ask staff for assistance by phone, email or web

Appropriate face masks, covering the mouth and nose are required for everyone ages two and up, including those who are vaccinated.