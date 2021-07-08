Howard County launches restaurant weeks

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — As the state of Maryland continues to open back up, things that once seemed normal are slowly returning.

One of those things - eating out at restaurants.

Maryland's First Lady Yumi Hogan joined Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Hang Ari Restaurant in Ellicott City earlier today.

The two were there to kick off Howard County's summer restaurant weeks which will run from July 12 to the 25.

According to Ball, Maryland's progress with COVID makes this the perfect time for people to get out and support local restaurants.

"After this past year, I think we all are looking forward to revisiting our local restaurants," he said. "Reconnecting with friends and neighbors, and supporting our local businesses."

As of today there are over 30 restaurants taking part in summer restaurant weeks.