Howard County launches body-worn camera program for law enforcement officers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — As body-worn cameras become the norm, officers have less choices to make as the technology acts on its own.

“The devices are also automatically activated every time an officer turns on emergency equipment in a patrol car, turns on a Taser device or removes a firearm from its holster,” said Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der.

Under a mandate from the state to implement a program by next year, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said his interest in the cameras dates back to legislation he sponsored seven years ago.

“Now, this investment will help improve response times, support community policing and address emerging crimes such as human trafficking,” said Ball.

Ball points out that the county has also created a police accountability board, which in concert with the body-worn cameras, represents a new level of accountability and transparency.

Officials say 300 police officers, school resource officers and other related law enforcers are now equipped with the cameras here, as well as dozens of sheriff’s deputies.

In addition to the more than $3 million spent to provide those cameras, an additional $1.5 million outfitted the state’s attorney’s office with the space, staff and training to help put the footage to use, taking much of the guesswork out of police interactions, which have already played out.

“Remember body-worn cameras are not a cure all that solves all problems,” said Howard County State’s Attorney Richard Gibson. “But they are an extremely helpful tool in assessing what actually occurred in an interaction between law enforcement and members of the public.”

