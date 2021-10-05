Howard County invests $1.5 Million in residential treatment

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County is tackling substance abuse with its largest investment in residential treatment.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced $1.5 million in funding to support residential treatment centers that offer treatment for addiction and substance use disorders, including opioid misuse in Howard County.

The grant funding will be used to create a system of care among Tuerk/Howard House, Hilda’s Place, and Sheppard Pratt.

"These grants will help address the reasons patients discontinue care including a lack of care coordination among residential and outpatient treatment providers, a lack of access to reliable transportation, and the lack of access to other needed community support,” said Ball.

The grants will also fund transportation for clients to appointments, case managers and peer support specialists, and regular training for three years.