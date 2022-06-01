Howard County hosting Elder Abuse Awareness Resource Fair on Saturday

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County's Department of Community Resources and Services will host an Elder Abuse Awareness Resource Fair on Saturday, June 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., outside at 9830 Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia.

The fair will try to help raise awareness about elder abuse, as June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The event will also be in alignment with Protect Week, an education week that helps protect people from scams.

“Elder abuse - whether physical, psychological, financial or sexual - violates trust and basic human rights and is a scourge we cannot and we will not ignore," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. "While elder abuse affects hundreds of thousands of people each year, only one in 14 cases is brought to the attention of authorities."

The Fair will feature representatives from AARP Maryland, Howard County Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Office and other community partners.

Attendees can also shred up to two boxes of personal documents per vehicle on-site. Pre-registration is required to participate in the shredding event.

Click here to reserve your time slot.

Protect Week is a statewide awareness campaign aimed at protecting older Americans from financial exploitation. It provides Marylanders with information about the forms of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation aimed at older adults.

Statistically, financial abuse is the most common type of elder abuse and the average victim of this abuse loses upwards of $120,000.