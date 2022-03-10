Howard County hedgehog is a finalist for the next Cadbury Bunny

HIGHLAND, Md. — A Howard County hedgehog is hoping to be the next Cadbury Bunny.

Maple, who lives in Highland, is one of ten finalists in the current "bunny tryouts."

The African pygmy hedgehog is almost 2 years old and has more than 10,600 followers on Instagram.

Her owner writes that Maple "loves spending her time spreading love and living carefree. A tiny bit of her left front tooth shows when she smiles, and many things make her smile such as cuddles or a piece of watermelon. Maple has many pointy quills and stays on point with making everybody feel loved. The more people who can see her means all the more who will feel her joy she manages to share through a picture."

You can vote for Maple through March 22 by clicking here.