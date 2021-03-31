Howard County gets funding for 50+ Center

HOWARD COUNTY — A community center in Howard County is getting a facelift.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced $1 million in state funding for the renovation and expansion of the East Columbia 50+ Center.

50+ Center offer programs, services and resources, exercise and fitness classes, art and creative experiences, and socialization opportunities.

"With substantially larger fluid spaces inspiring design and connection to the East Columbia Park, the new East Columbia 50+ Center will have expanded offerings as well as be equipped to function as a shelter in the event of an emergency."

Ball has also allocated about $5.5 million towards the renovation.

That money comes from his capital budget for fiscal year 2022. His budget will be sent to the county council on Thursday.

They hope to break ground in August. Construction will take about a year and a half.