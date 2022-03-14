Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Howard County fire leaves family displaced Sunday evening.

Harford County dwelling fire
Maryland State Fire Marshal
Harford County dwelling fire
Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 22:20:01-04

DARLINGTON — A family is displaced after a fire in their home Sunday evening.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 4000 block of Conowingo Road for a fire in a one-story home just before 7:00p.m.

Once on seen, firefighters found a fire in the home's bathroom ceiling.

The fire was ruled accidental due to unspecified electrical/mechanical failure of bathroom exhaust fan.

The fire was contained to the ceiling and the roof, with extensive smoke and water damage throughout the remainder of the home.

Two adults and two children are displaced and are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019