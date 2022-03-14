Howard County fire leaves family displaced Sunday evening.

DARLINGTON — A family is displaced after a fire in their home Sunday evening.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 4000 block of Conowingo Road for a fire in a one-story home just before 7:00p.m.

Once on seen, firefighters found a fire in the home's bathroom ceiling.

The fire was ruled accidental due to unspecified electrical/mechanical failure of bathroom exhaust fan.

The fire was contained to the ceiling and the roof, with extensive smoke and water damage throughout the remainder of the home.

Two adults and two children are displaced and are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.