Howard County Executive talks plans for third vaccine doses and booster shots

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Third doses and boosters shots are being prepared in Howard county. County Executive Calvin Ball gave an update on that on Friday.

While booster shots are not authorized by the FDA, experts anticipate they'll be recommended months after your second dose. They're intended to boost the effectiveness of the vaccine, which may decrease over time.

Right now, any resident who is moderately or severely immunocompromised can schedule their third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Ball says his administration anticipates that booster shots will begin to be available by the end of September or early October, but they're waiting for final approval from the FDA.

He also says Howard County has the infrastructure in place to handle third doses and booster shots throughout the fall and winter. The health department says it's planning booster clinics as well. They'll be appointment only.