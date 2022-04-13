Howard County agrees to purchase Camp Ilchester from Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, preserve camp

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County officials reached an agreement to purchase Camp Ilchester in Ellicott City from Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, and preserve the 21-acre camp.

Executive Calvin Ball said the camp, which had been used by Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, was purchased for $6 million. It will be used as open space as part of the county's parks and recreation systems.

The purchase will be voted on by the Howard County Council on May 25.

“When the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland announced they were looking to sell Camp Ilchester last April, we knew we had to act,” Ball said. “We had to make sure that our County didn’t lose this important piece of green space and valuable community resource that allows Howard County families to experience all that nature has to offer. I am thrilled that we have reached this important milestone to preserve Camp Ilchester as open space for present and future generations to enjoy.”

Howard County

The letter of intent said that the property will no longer be marketed for sale and lists the steps for final sale.

Ball said Howard County intends to preserve Camp Ilchester as green space, keeping up to 105 housing units out of the development pipeline and utilizing the property to expand recreational program offerings to residents across the county and state.

Officials said potential uses of the camp could include sports programs, outdoor adventure camps, active aging activity and a nature center with nature-based educational programming.

"Today's announcement is a great step towards preserving more green space in Howard County," Senator Guy Guzzone said. "The advocacy of our community, and collaboration of state and local officials made it possible for Camp Ilchester to provide many years of outdoor recreation for our residents."

"I'm so excited to finally see Howard County's offer accepted to preserve Camp Ilchester," Senator Katie Fry Hester said. "As a mom and lifelong environmentalist, providing opportunities for our kids to experience outdoor education is extremely important to me – if approved by the County Council, this will allow us to preserve nearly 21 acres of green space for the local community. This is a win-win-win for our kids, our community, and our environment."