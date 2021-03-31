Howard Co. Police still looking for driver who struck and killed a 17-year-old girl on Halloween 2020

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — After five months, Howard County police are still searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed 17-year-old Nursen Esabel Akinci on November 1.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help and offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information.

Akinci was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 108, just east of Phelps Luck Drive, at around 1:36 a.m.

RELATED: Teen struck in Halloween hit-and-run dies; Howard Co. Police increase reward to $5K for information

Police believe Akinci stopped her Honda Civic on northbound Phelps Luck Drive at Route 108 so that she and another teen could run across the road to a Royal Farms store. However, Akinci was hit. The other pedestrian was not injured.

The striking vehicle fled the scene and Akinci died at the hospital of her injuries.

Investigators sweeped the area in search of witnesses or surveillance video that may have captured the collision, but have not located anything that could aid in identifying the vehicle or its driver.

Anyone who sees or knows of a dark-colored sedan, small SUV or crossover vehicle that has or had front-end damage, including the driver’s side headlight, is urged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov, and note the license plate if possible.

Investigators are also asking area body shops to contact police if they recall repairing a vehicle matching this description in late 2020 or early 2021. The investigation is ongoing.