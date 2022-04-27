How healthy is Maryland compared to other parts of the country

BALTIMORE — State-by-State County Health Rankings are in.

The report is compiled each year by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

It breaks down each County in the entire United States and compares them by Health Factors and Health Outcomes.

Health Factors are weighed on residents access to quality education, living wage jobs, quality clinical care, nutritious foods, green spaces, and secure and affordable housing, whereas Health Outcomes are measured by the length and quality of life of residents in each county.

In Maryland, Montgomery, Howard, and Frederick Counties ranked as the top three in Health Outcomes.

For Health Factors, Howard County finished first with Montgomery and Carroll coming in second and third.

The report also compared Maryland to the rest of the country in each category.

Maryland averaged about 200 more deaths of residents 75 or younger, than other parts of the U.S. with populations of 100,000.

Alcohol impaired driving deaths in Maryland were one percentage point higher per-capita than that of other parts of the country.

Children in Maryland living in single parent households are also above the national average by one percent.

Maryland significantly outpaces other states in the number of reported violent crime offenses in areas with populations of 100,000 residents.

The state fared better in other ways, including the percentage of residents under age 65 without health insurance, and adults 25 and over with a high school diploma or equivalent, and some post-secondary education.

Below is the full report.