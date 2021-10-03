Housing startup breaks ground in Harlem Park neighborhood

BALTIMORE — Here in Baltimore; an equitable housing startup called parity is focused on "Development without displacement."

This weekend they broke ground on the reconstruction of abandoned homes in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

Mayor Brandon Scott was there.

He said he wants the neighborhood to return to what it once was.

"When I think about Harlem Park I think of the Baltimore that my grandparents moved to. When this was a thriving, middle class, black community and we know what happened. Folks decided they wanted to build highways around the country. And for us, that meant they were going to build right through a middle class black neighborhood."

Scott says he looks forward to seeing the project through and thanked parity for helping to restore black communities in Baltimore.