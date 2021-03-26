Housing Authority of Baltimore City helps residents in Brooklyn Homes get vaccinated

BALTIMORE — Dozens of people in Baltimore got vaccinated on Friday as the Housing Authority of Baltimore City brought the vaccine to Brooklyn Homes.

They held a clinic for seniors and the disabled. The clinic is the latest in a series to bring vaccinations to housing authority properties.

Organizers say doing so has helped overcome vaccine hesitancy.

"There definitely have been some people who are concerned or resistant to getting vaccinated, but the more people that come in and those fears are addressed or those concerns are addressed, they're getting vaccinated and they're also going to tell neighbors 'Its okay I think you should go up there today and get vaccinated as well'."

After being vaccinated, residents had a post vaccination observation and were given an appointment for their second dose