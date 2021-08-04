Housing Authority of Baltimore City distributes computers & enrolls residents for free internet service

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, The Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) helped provided residents with computers and helped them sign up for free internet service at the HABC Resident Connect event at Gilmor Homes.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and HABC CEO Janet Abrahams helped distribute the computers.

A new federal program called the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) is providing support for broadband internet services to help low-income households stay connected during COVID-19.

At this event, HABC residents will be able to sign up for free internet service through EBB with their choice of provider including Comcast, PCs for People, and several others. In addition, PCs for People will be distributing hundreds of free refurbished computers.

For HABC residents worried about getting their new devices home safely, local fraternity members and other identified volunteers will be available to drive people home.