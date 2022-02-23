Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Houses of worship asking federal government for more support

items.[0].videoTitle
Houses of worship asking federal government for more support
Posted at 11:15 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 23:15:47-05

BALTIMORE — After an uptick in religiously motivated hate crimes across the nation, houses of worship are asking the federal government for more support.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen visited Set the Captives Free Putreach center today.

Its a non-denominational church that serves the Baltimore County area with educational programs and worship services.

The senator stands behind its efforts to get better protections put in place.

"We're seeing a rise in targeting of religions and faith based institutions across the country," he said. "We've historically seen attacks on Black churches and now we're seeing attacks on HBCU's and threats on HBCU's. We're seeing a rash of attacks on synagogues. So it's important at this time that we ensure people's security."

Van Hollen says he is fighting to get more funding for the nonprofit security grant program.

It's a program designed to enhance security at houses of worship. The senator is working to to secure $180 million for the program.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019