Houses of worship asking federal government for more support

BALTIMORE — After an uptick in religiously motivated hate crimes across the nation, houses of worship are asking the federal government for more support.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen visited Set the Captives Free Putreach center today.

Its a non-denominational church that serves the Baltimore County area with educational programs and worship services.

The senator stands behind its efforts to get better protections put in place.

"We're seeing a rise in targeting of religions and faith based institutions across the country," he said. "We've historically seen attacks on Black churches and now we're seeing attacks on HBCU's and threats on HBCU's. We're seeing a rash of attacks on synagogues. So it's important at this time that we ensure people's security."

Van Hollen says he is fighting to get more funding for the nonprofit security grant program.

It's a program designed to enhance security at houses of worship. The senator is working to to secure $180 million for the program.