House fire that killed 45-year-old man under investigation in Edgewood

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A fire that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man Tuesday night in Harford County is now under investigation.

Around 10:00 p.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Albantowne Way for a cardiac arrest when they found the victim collapsed in the hallway of the house.

While paramedics were attempting to save the man's life, they noticed extensive heat throughout the home.

They eventually discovered a self extinguished fire in the victim's bedroom.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Paramedics took the man to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death and to positively identify him.