Hospitality workers receive COVID-19 vaccines, food relief

BALTIMORE — Local organizations teamed up Thursday to vaccinate and feed Baltimore's hospitality workers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Total Health Care administered COVID-19 vaccines through its Mobile Health Outreach Unit and UNITE HERE Local 7, Baltimore’s union for hospitality workers, handed out bags of food and grocery store gift cards.

Since March of 2020, thousands of workers have been unemployed or underemployed due to the pandemic.

"Unlike other industries, hospitality workers have not been able to work from home,” said of UNITE HERE Local 7 President Roxie Herbekian. “They had to depend on unemployment insurance, federal stimulus, and non-eviction laws to survive this time."

Herbekian says workers are anticipating less work through the end of the year. The union is encouraging workers to text ASK7 to 877-877 to be connected to resources.

Thursday’s event was funded by grants from The Mamie & Jerome Todd Relief Fund founded by Ben Jealous, and the UNITE HERE Support and Education Fund.

