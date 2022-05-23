Horseshoe Casino hiring event: more than 100 full-time, part-time job opportunities

BALTIMORE — The state's unemployment rate is currently down to 4.2% from a high of 9.5 percent at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

There are a lot of opportunities for jobseekers in the market for a new job.

The Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore is holding a job fair Monday and Wednesday to fill several open positions.

Casino managers are looking to fill more than 100 full-time, part-time, and on-call positions in various departments.

There are opportunities within the casino to work table games, food and beverage, security, environmental services, facilities, Caesars rewards, cage, slots, Caesars SportsBook and the count room.

The positions include a comprehensive benefits package.

Table games dealers have the potential to make $52,000 per year and table games incentives include $1,000 bonus after 12 months.

Casino management is looking to hire people with positive attitudes. No prior casino experience is required. Employees will be be trained for their position.

The Horseshoe Hiring Event is Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Interviews will be conducted at the Harbor Room, located on the casino’s first floor.