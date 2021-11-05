Hopkins University apologizes after potential student drugging at fraternity event

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University is apologizing for their initial response to a potential student drugging incident, during a fraternity event last weekend.

In response, security issued a campus-wide alert that included safety tips, which apparently did not go over well at the university.

Some on campus reportedly felt the message implied the victim shared some and could've prevented the situation.

"This was a mistake on our part, and we apologize," the university said in a statement issued Friday. "The type of conduct that was alleged—intentional drugging without consent—is illegal and abhorrent. A person subjected to such a crime is never at fault."

According to the university, the incident happened at an event associated with Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Student Affairs has since ordered the fraternity to not hold any future social activities or events, pending the outcome of an investigation.

So far, no accusations of sexual misconduct or assault have been tied to the incident.

Anyone with more information can email StudentAffairs@jhu.edu.