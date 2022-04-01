Watch
Hopkins trauma surgeon shot in apparent attempted carjacking in north Baltimore

Courtesy:<a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/surgery/specialty-areas/acute-care/madhu-subramanian/" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-2179-db7f-a1fe-f37dfd220000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1648853869104,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016b-46c6-d0c6-a76b-c7e7ad040000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1648853869104,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016b-46c6-d0c6-a76b-c7e7ad040000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/surgery/specialty-areas/acute-care/madhu-subramanian/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017f-e759-d857-a97f-f77f43e90000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot; Johns Hopkins Medicine&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017f-e759-d857-a97f-f77f43d70000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}"> Johns Hopkins Medicine</a>
Posted at 6:08 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 18:57:59-04

BALTIMORE — A Johns Hopkins trauma surgeon was shot in an apparent attempted carjacking this morning in north Baltimore's Ednor Gardens neighborhood.

Johns Hopkins Medicine confirmed that Madhu Subramanian, an assistant professor of surgery, was treated and released today.

Subramanian, who is 38, was found shot on East 36th Street near Ednor Road, after police were dispatched to Loch Raven Boulevard at East 33rd Street, said police.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2444. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

