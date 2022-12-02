Hopkins and Baltimore Police sign memo for University police officers to operate on campus

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University released a signed memorandum citing joint cooperation between the Johns Hopkins Police Department and Baltimore City police force.

This new university police agency will be able to patrol all of the "campus areas," as stated in the memo. Meaning the Homewood Campus, the East Baltimore Campus and the Peabody campus will be in their jurisdiction.

It was signed by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Vice President for Public Safety Branville Bard.

The police force will be trained in current law enforcement techniques and will be completing a course of training.

The memo goes on to say they will serve as the first responder to all routine calls for service, all non-emergency calls for service, and all emergency calls for service within the campus are that call for a police response.

This news comes after students protested the idea of having a private police force on their campus in September.

The students felt like this police force will target people of color and cause fear and discomfort on campus.

"I think Baltimore is a dangerous neighborhood. It's a dangerous area, but I don't necessarily think increased police presence here will do justice to the community. I think there's other ways of protecting the students, not just through the use of police," said Jaden Edogie, Hopkins student.

The university says officers employed by Hopkins are unable to use their law enforcement power outside their properties.