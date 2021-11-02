Honoring William Donald Schaefer

BALTIMORE — If he were alive today, and some will argue that the walls of Baltimore can still hear his voice, William Donald Schaefer would be 100 years old.

Julie Conigliaro use to work at Mervo and every year she would make Willie Don a birthday cake.

He was quirky, he was firm, he told you to pick up your trash and to do it now.

He made us go to the city fair under the JFX. Of course he saw vision in the birth of Harborplace, and after the Colts left he made sure the Orioles weren't going anywhere.

He fought to have the stadiums built in Downtown Baltimore.

He always said being mayor was his greatest job, but he went on to be governor, making sure we knew Ocean City was a year-round place by getting 97 built.

He wound up being comptroller. He would lose his first election and his last.

But in-between he made sure we knew where we live was the greatest place in America.