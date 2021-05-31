Watch
Honoring those lost to gun violence in Baltimore

Posted at 5:34 PM, May 31, 2021
BALTIMORE — Those killed in the rise in city gun violence were honored today.

The group "Moms Demand Action" along with several others, put up orange ribbons in Saint Katherine Park in Druid Hill to honor those who have been killed.

One volunteer says the ribbons are a strong symbolic tool in the fight against gun violence.

"I think it brings it home because it tells the story of the people who's lives we have lost, and also makes it clear that someone is still living and carrying on their memory," said Elaine Arndt, a Moms Demand Action volunteer.

Over the weekend volunteers also placed ribbons at the healing garden in Harlem Park.

In all, ribbons are up in four parks across the city.

