Honoring gun violence victims through art

BALTIMORE — With those shootings as a backdrop, a number of survivors came together to honor lives taken and changed by gun violence.

Those survivors and student leaders hung ribbons as part of an art installation at "Let's-thrive-Baltimore-memory-park" on west Lafayette avenue last night.

The event was a joint venture between "Moms demand action", "Students demand action", "Let’s thrive Baltimore" and "No boundaries coalition."

It's all part of the 7th annual "Wear orange campaign" which takes place in June, and encourages activism to prevent gun violence.

Organizers say the park and it's message is having an impact on the neighborhood.

"They stop, they want to be a part of it. And we actually have personalized messages written on stones inside the park with names of victims of gun violence. When they ride by and they see this park, they want to know how can they be a part of it, how can I put my loved one's name in here. A lot of residents in the community, they have loved one's names in here. A lot of people with names on the hearts, died in this community, was murdered in this community."

There is another installation tomorrow at St. Katherine's park on Druid Hill Avenue.