SALISBURY, Md. — Homicide has been ruled in the case of a missing Salisbury man, whose remains were found last week in a field.

An autopsy revealed 23-year-old Craig Polk Jr. had been shot to death.

He'd been missing since February 26.

Police say someone discovered Polk's body near Rockawalkin Road shortly before 7pm on May 3.

Right now, police have no potential suspects or motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-430-1556.