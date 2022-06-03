Homicide investigation underway after Glen Burnie man found dead inside crashed car

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 22-year-old Glen Burnie man was found dead inside a crashed vehicle Thursday evening.

Anne Arundel County Police were initially called to the 600 block of Millwright Court for a report of a collision.

Arriving officers found that a sedan had struck two parked unoccupied cars.

The driver of the sedan, Markail Keaven Johnson, had suffered trauma to the upper body that didn't appear to be from the crash.

He died on scene. For now, police are investigating the case as a murder.

An autopsy will determine Johnson's official cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the tip line at 410-222-4700 or the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

