Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after driver found dead overnight on I-95 in Baltimore

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 09:41:15-04

BALTIMORE — A homicide investigation is underway after a driver was found dead overnight on I-95 in Baltimore City.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police got the call just after 4:30am Sunday.

Arriving officers found a Hyundai Tucson SUV on the southbound shoulder around exit 50, Caton Avenue.

Behind the wheel was 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka, of Hanover, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Nakka died about two hours later at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who saw Nakka, the SUV he was driving, or suspicious activity along southbound I-95 in Baltimore to call them at 443-915-7727.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019