Homicide investigation underway after driver found dead overnight on I-95 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A homicide investigation is underway after a driver was found dead overnight on I-95 in Baltimore City.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police got the call just after 4:30am Sunday.

Arriving officers found a Hyundai Tucson SUV on the southbound shoulder around exit 50, Caton Avenue.

Behind the wheel was 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka, of Hanover, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Nakka died about two hours later at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who saw Nakka, the SUV he was driving, or suspicious activity along southbound I-95 in Baltimore to call them at 443-915-7727.