Homicide detectives continue to search for clues in 2015 missing person case

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Detectives are still searching for any information that may help solve the missing person case from 2015 of Martise Brian Williams.

Williams was reported missing by his father, he was last seen by his family on August 4, 2015.

According to police, a witness reported seeing Williams around the Liberty Road corridor the day he went missing.

Williams was last seen driving a 2015 Buick Verano, the vehicle was later recovered in the 2400 block of Elsinore Avenue in Baltimore City on August 10, 2015.

Police are asking for any information regarding the disappearance of Williams.

If you have any information, contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

