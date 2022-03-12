Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting on Hayward Avenue Saturday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the Northwest district on Saturday.

Around noon, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue for a report of a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in grave condition.

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, homicide investigators and Northwest District Shooting detectives were notified.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2466.

Those who desire to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.