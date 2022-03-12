Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in West Patapsco Avenue Saturday

BALTIMORE — City homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue.

Around 4 p.m. Southern district patrol officers responded to area over a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshots wound.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where his condition is currently unknown.

Homicide investigators were notified and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100.