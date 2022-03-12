Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in West Patapsco Avenue Saturday

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 6:43 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 18:43:03-05

BALTIMORE — City homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue.

Around 4 p.m. Southern district patrol officers responded to area over a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshots wound.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where his condition is currently unknown.

Homicide investigators were notified and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019