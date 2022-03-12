Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting at the Southeast District

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City detectives are investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Stiles Street Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:19 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the area and located an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Medics were summoned to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead soon after.

Homicide investigators responded to the area and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 410- 396-2100.