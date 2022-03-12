Watch
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting at the Southeast District

Police Tape
Miguel Marin / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Police tape marking a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 13:45:55-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City detectives are investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Stiles Street Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:19 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the area and located an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Medics were summoned to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead soon after.

Homicide investigators responded to the area and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 410- 396-2100.

