Homeless activists protest removal of encampment near Baltimore Farmers' Market

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — This morning, a protest continues over lack of affordable housing in Baltimore.

The city served them eviction notices to have the area clear for the Baltimore Farmers' Market Sunday, but homeless families and advocates said they aren’t going anywhere.

“It’s gonna keep going on. Because they’re not gonna take action. They’re not gonna do what they’re supposed to,” said demonstrator Alonzo Coley.

The encampment is under 83 at Saratoga and Gay streets, called Tent City.

The group has been here for a week. Their demonstrations interrupted vendors at the Baltimore Farmers' Market last Sunday.

The Mayor’s Office said then that their Office of Homeless Services would conduct outreach to see how to move forward.

With the market coming back this Sunday, the city served the people eviction notices to get them to move.

But advocates and homeless families say they aren’t going anywhere.

"We have gotten up and moved to make everyone comfortable while the mayor and Homeless Services continue to disrespect us and make empty promises - NO MORE!" said Minister Christina Flowers, founder of Real Care Providers and a co-founder of the Coalition.

The group held a peaceful protect last night, blocking off the ramp to 83.

Some of the demonstrators said they're frustrated with Mayor Brandon Scott for not using his resources to help them find a place to stay.

“Everybody’s situation is not the same. People need different resources. I’m a father. They don’t wanna house fathers with kids. They only want to house women with children and that’s biased. That’s prejudice. Because I’m a father I’m not supposed to be able to have a home so I can have my child can stay the night?” said Coley.

The Mayor’s Office send the below statement in response to the protect:

“This week, our Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) has been in communication with the group who initially held a demonstration at the Farmer's Market this past Sunday. Today, we had further conversations with coordinators who agreed to end the demonstration there in order for those who have licenses to be there to vend this coming Sunday.

As we normally do, representatives from MOHS are working to connect some of those experiencing homelessness with housing and support staff to help them find more permanent housing. In fact, five of those who were demonstrating this week were connected to housing today. We will continue to work with those on-site so they have adequate time to disband their tents and move from the area.

We are working to ensure that the space is cleared out and ready for Farmers Market vendors to set up for normal operations this Sunday and through the duration of the season in December. We will continue to work with those who have concerns about homeless services and let them know of the services we have to support those in need.”

The group is holding a ‘We are not going anywhere’ press conference Friday at 9 a.m. to address the ongoing battle.