Homecoming events at Maryland colleges

After a year of missing out on Homecoming events local colleges have made plans to celebrate current students and alums. Take a look at Homecoming events happening at colleges in our area.

Frostberg State University:

Frostberg has a ton of events going on during Homecoming Week! From a sky tour to celebrating the classes of 1970, 71 and before, there's a ton of events you can enjoy! Everything kicks of Thursday, October 14!

Goucher College Homecoming events

Goucher College will do a mix of virtual and in-person events for Homecoming 2021. This includes a blue and gold weekend on October 22nd and 23rd. There will be a show by the Equestrian team, swim meet, basketball scrimmage and men's and women's double header soccer games. Goucher College is planning for an alumni weekend in the spring of 2022.

McDaniel College Homecoming events

McDaniel College has several events planned for Homecoming 2021. Everything kicks off on Friday October 15th and includes events for current students, alumni and perspective students.

McDaniel College

Morgan State University:

Morgan begins their Homecoming 2021 week on October 16! They have fun events for everyone throughout the week, including a homecoming concert and a sneaker ball!

From Morgan State University website

Salisbury University:

Salisbury kicks off their Homecoming 2021 on October 19 with an Alumni breakfast! Throughout the rest of the weekend, participants can enjoy a wine tasting as well as other student and family events! All attendees at these events are required to wear a mask while in the audience, regardless of vaccination status.

Towson University:

Mark your calendar for Towson's Homecoming 2021! They have a ton of events celebrating students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members! It culminates with the Homecoming Game on October 16 as the Tigers take on the University of Rhode Island at 4 pm. at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

UMBC:

Beginning Friday, October 8, UMBC will hold their Homecoming 2021 celebration! You can join in on the fun from your phone, computer or TV! You can also take part in a number of events in person as well! Their homecoming events run through October 10!

University of Maryland - College Park:

Start off the Homecoming 2021 week with Terps Against Hunger! As alumni help package meals for local families in need! Spirit week will kick off the following day with daily spirit stations popping up across campus through the 28th! Don't forget to finish off the week at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium as the Terps take on the Hoosiers!