Home energy bills continue to rise, here's how to lower your usage

BALTIMORE — When the weather outside is frightful, you lean on the furnace to keep warm.

Unfortunately, the gas we use to heat our homes is costing more.

“The utilities are being purchased on the market and the market price is high and gas prices in general are very volatile," said David Lapp, with the Office of People's Counsel.

The price companies pay for natural gas is passed directly onto the consumer.

According to Money Geek, natural gas homes in Maryland can expect to see an increase of $50 a month on their bill — putting the average cost at nearly $280 a month.

“The commodity price changes a little each month, for other utilities it may be once every two or three months," said Lapp.

BGE says it’s not just the increase in fuel costs that’s causing bills to go up, people are using more electric.

“We’ve had more milder winters in the past so usage has decreased. This winter as we can already see is much colder," said Brittany Jones, senior manager of customer care.

BGE is projecting each customer will see a 34 percent increase on their total winter gas bill.

While the price of gas is out of your control, you can take steps to lower your usage.

”During the colder months, heating systems typically account for more than 40 percent of a customer's energy bill usage so we encourage customers to take proactive measures, have your heating bill inspected and be sure to set your thermostat at a reasonable temperature," said Jones.

According to the office of the people’s counsel, heating bills are only going to rise over the next decade.

They could double or triple by 2035.

For those struggling to cover the cost of the heating bill, there are resources available through the department of human services.

Including grants to help people pay overdue bills.

Click here to view those resources.