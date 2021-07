FERNDALE, Md. — A deck collapsed at a home in Ferndale Sunday leaving eight people hospitalized.

It happened in the 400 block of Wistful Vista Court.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said two people were actually on the deck when it gave out.

They were taken to shock trauma with more serious injuries.

Six others were taken by ambulance to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

Fire officials say the victims range from 2 to 63-years of age.