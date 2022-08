GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A dozen people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed Saturday in Glen Burnie.

It happened just before midnight in the 200 block of Roesler Avenue.

The group was reportedly gathered on a 20x30 deck, that had been attached to a split foyer single-family home.

Five of the victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, the others were more minor. All of them are adults, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.