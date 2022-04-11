Home cooking! Orioles top Brewers, 2-0, in 2022 home opener

BALTIMORE — All it took was a little home cooking.

The Baltimore Orioles won their first game of the season in their home opener Monday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

'The way you want to do it': Orioles' home opener means family, friends, tradition for many fans

Cedric Mullins had a two-run single in the bottom of the second inning, and that's all the Orioles needed in their 2-0 win.

PHOTO GALLERY: Play Ball! Orioles' home opener returns to Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann pitched four scoreless innings, yielding just three base hits, for the Orioles.

Jorge Lopez pitched the ninth inning to earn his first save.

Anthony Santander had two base hits for the O's, while the team had six total.

Mullins stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs before delivering the game's lone scores.

The Orioles (1-3) play the Brewers Tuesday evening, starting at 7:05 p.m.

