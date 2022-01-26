Home and cars damaged by gunfire in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — An Aberdeen home and two cars were damaged by gunfire Tuesday night.

Around 7:23pm officers were called to the 900 block of Harlan Avenue, for reports of shots fired and armed persons in the area.

On scene investigators reviewed doorbell camera footage showing a large group of people outside arguing before gunfire could be heard.

A dark colored sedan was then seen fleeing the area toward Stratford Avenue.

No one was injured, but police need help finding those involved.

Anyone with information can call Aberdeen Police Detective Lightner at 410-272-2121.