Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Home and cars damaged by gunfire in Aberdeen

items.[0].image.alt
Stock Photo
Bullets.png
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:46:16-05

ABERDEEN, Md. — An Aberdeen home and two cars were damaged by gunfire Tuesday night.

Around 7:23pm officers were called to the 900 block of Harlan Avenue, for reports of shots fired and armed persons in the area.

On scene investigators reviewed doorbell camera footage showing a large group of people outside arguing before gunfire could be heard.

A dark colored sedan was then seen fleeing the area toward Stratford Avenue.

No one was injured, but police need help finding those involved.

Anyone with information can call Aberdeen Police Detective Lightner at 410-272-2121.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019