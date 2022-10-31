Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

MARYLAND — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today that he has COVID-19, again.

Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home. Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.



To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit https://t.co/MjHeoZ5E5J. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 31, 2022

Hogan said on social media that he tested positive for the disease and has minimal symptoms.

The governor also had COVID this past December.

Maryland is currently at a 7.17 percent positivity rate for COVID, which is a 0.12 percent increase over the past 24 hours.