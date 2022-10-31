Watch Now
Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Hogan announces the move of state employees and agencies to downtown Baltimore
Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 31, 2022
MARYLAND — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today that he has COVID-19, again.

Hogan said on social media that he tested positive for the disease and has minimal symptoms.

The governor also had COVID this past December.

Maryland is currently at a 7.17 percent positivity rate for COVID, which is a 0.12 percent increase over the past 24 hours.

