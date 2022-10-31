Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

MARYLAND — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today that he has COVID-19, again.
Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home. Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 31, 2022
To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit https://t.co/MjHeoZ5E5J.
Hogan said on social media that he tested positive for the disease and has minimal symptoms.
The governor also had COVID this past December.
Maryland is currently at a 7.17 percent positivity rate for COVID, which is a 0.12 percent increase over the past 24 hours.