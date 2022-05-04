Hogan says GOP won't win with Trump or 'cheap impersonation' in 2024

Governor Larry Hogan says the Republican Party needs to move on from Donald Trump.

Hogan was in California Tuesday night giving a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. In that speech, Hogan criticized Joe Biden's administration saying the democratic party is trying to "drag the nation in a far-left direction that America does not want and can not afford."

But Hogan also had strong criticism for former President Donald Trump and his denial of his loss in the 2020 campaign. One day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Governor Hogan said in a news conference in Annapolis that President Trump should step down. Hogan continued that criticism last night.

"We lost the White House. The Senate. The House. We lost governor's seats. We lost state legislative bodies. You know, Trump said we've been winning so much we get tired of winning. I'm tired of our party losing."

Hogan went on to say that 'toxic politics' will not win elections or restore America.

"Only real leadership will do that," Hogan said. "We won’t win back the White House by nominating Donald Trump or a cheap impersonation of him. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

You can watch Hogan's speech here.