Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital

EASTON, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.

The proposed Regional Medical Center at Easton would take up more than 230 acres off of Route 50, about 7 miles north of its current location in downtown Easton. The current design shows more than 325,000 square feet, plus an adjacent 60,000-square-foot office/outpatient building.

Hospital officials must submit a Certificate of Need request to the state to build the new facility; they will submit that next month.

University of Maryland Medical System note that parts of the Easton hospital date to the early 1900s.

Ken Kozel, President and CEO of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, said in a statement:

“Building a new Regional Medical Center in Easton marks the most significant milestone in fulfilling our decades-long integrated facility and clinical service delivery plan. Our growing communities expect and deserve access to a state-of-the-art center with advanced clinical care.”

Hogan also said: ”This is an idea that the community has been pleading for for years if not decades. It’s desperately needed and we are finally in a financial position to make this critical investment.”

